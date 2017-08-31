WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Creepy Toddler Clown Will Scare The BLEEP Out Of You

Filed Under: IT, Stephen King
(Eagan Tilghman)

Mississippi teen Eagan Tilghman has taken the internet by storm with a photo shoot featuring his 3-year-old brother as a clown.

The twist is the red balloons that draw the parallel to the evil clown Pennywise from Stephen Kings IT.

“It all started because my other brother, Hosea, who is four, wanted me to paint his face like the Joker.” Tilghman told Mashable, “I did and we just had the idea to dress Louie up and take a few pictures.”

Hopefully, this talented teen will get at least some free movie tickets out of the amazing series. Check him out on Facebook for more of his art.
 


 

 

 

 

 

feet Creepy Toddler Clown Will Scare The BLEEP Out Of YouBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live