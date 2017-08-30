What Is California’s Most Hated Food?

The dating app Hater pairs people on the things that they dislike, so they know a thing or two about hating things. They pooled together their app data to find out what food each state hates the most.

Some had a type of food, like Idaho hatred of dim sum, while others hate food acts, like Texas who hate well-done steaks. For California, our hatred is focused on the brand Chick-fil-A. Most likely culprit is their politics and not their fried chicken technique.

Here’s the full map of “The most hated food in every state (relative to the rest of the world)”.

Also, check out their previous broader study of generally what states hate. Curiously, North Dakota hates tapas most on both studies. Are tapas really a big problem for the people of the Great Plains?

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.