Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.30.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Handling Harvey shows America at its best, Joel Osteen says church has opened doors to flood victims, ‘American Idol’ cancels Texas auditions due to Hurricane Harvey, new books coming out, ways to help the flood victims affected by Harvey, and people are disgusting!

7-8am –A few new songs that are out, the death toll has gone up in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey, a few fast facts, and the average parents age has gone up!

8-9am –Carpool Karaoke, Jerry Seinfeld releases first trailer for new Netflix series, U2 releases a teaser for their next album, Sofía Vergara scores big victory in frozen embryo battle, what women want, food people hate, and a very interesting 911 call!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

