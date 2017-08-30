The Bay Area’s First Cookie Dough Dessert Bar Opens In September

San Francisco cookie dough dessert bar DOUGHP is set to open their first storefront at 2175 Market Street (inside The Myriad) on Thursday, September 14.

DOUGHP serves up edible, bakeable, and very tasty cookie dough treats.

DOUGHP (think…”That’s dope.”) takes cookie dough to the next level. We made cookie dough that is both safe and ridiculously fun to eat. We ditch the eggs and heat-treat the flour so your spoon (or face) can dive right into this cookie dough. And, by using flaxseed instead of eggs, you can bake it, too! Now that’s DOUGHP.

You’ve been able to find DOUGHP’s cookie dough desserts at SPARK Social SF up until now but soon you’ll be able to visit their own store starting with soft openings on Fridays and Saturdays (9/1, 9/2 and 9/8, 9/9) from 5 PM – 10 PM.

Their official grand opening will Thursday, September 14 at 6 PM. For more, head to the Facebook event page.

