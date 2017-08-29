Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.29.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Streams for the Mayweather fight were not up to par, ESPN suspends Ryen Russillo after naked arrest, Harvey’s waters rise as thousands are rescued, hearing the doorbell ring, and a lottery winner!

7-8am –Huge news for Game of Thrones fans, Adam Levine and his wife express their disappointment, Joel Osteen church denies reports it closed its doors to flood victims, living in a naked family, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – Cindy Blackman Santana joins the show, technology voted the best teacher, and more!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

