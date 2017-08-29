WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Funko To Release ‘Rick And Morty’ Pickle Rick Figures

Filed Under: Rick and Morty
(Funko)

The absurd and therefore fan favorite Pickle Rick from Rick And Morty is getting immortalized in vinyl.

Funko has announced the release of, not one but two Pickle Rick Pop figures!

One is armed with laser fit to fight off Russian agents.

funko pop pickle rick laser01 Funko To Release Rick And Morty Pickle Rick Figures

(Funko)

The other is armed with electric stabbing tools.

funko pop pickle rick02 Funko To Release Rick And Morty Pickle Rick Figures

(Funko)

According to Funko, they will both be available in December.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

