Watch Miley and the Cyrus Clan Sing ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Scott T. Sterling

Miley Cyrus and family all hopped into a van to throw it back to where it all began with a rousing rendition of dad Billy Ray Cyrus’ massive 1992 hit, “Achy Breaky Heart” for tonight’s (Aug. 29) episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke.

It’s a full house, as Miley is joined by her four siblings, Brandi, Trace, Braison and Noah, along with parents Billy Ray and Tish, most of whom sport mullet wigs and bandanas for the occasion. Miley and brother Trace up the ante by wearing grills.

“Guys, I think we can officially say the Cyrus family reunion is over,” Billy Ray says at the end of the video, with Miley adding, “That was one of the best days ever.”