Theater Pulls ‘Gone With the Wind’ Screening For Being Racially ‘Insensitive’

After 34 years of showing 1939’s Oscar-winning film Gone With The Wind, a Memphis theater is dropping the film from its program.

The Orpheum Theatre made the decision after receiving comments after an August 11th screening that by happenstance landed on the same night that marchers descended on the University of Virginia in Charlottesville carrying torches and yelling slogans “white lives matter” and “blood and soil.”

“The recent screening of Gone With The Wind at the Orpheum on Friday, August 11, 2017, generated numerous comments. The Orpheum carefully reviewed all of them … As an organization whose stated mission is to ‘entertain, educate and enlighten the communities it serves,’ the Orpheum cannot show a film that is insensitive to a large segment of its local population.”

The cancellation lit up social media with both praise and condemnation as the film is beloved by many but also maligned for its characterization of African Americans and its pro-Confederate storylines.

