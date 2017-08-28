WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.28.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –What the fighters(Mayweather-McGregor) get for winning and/or losing, the rallies and protests over the weekend, and robot sex!


7-8am –Everything you need to know about ‘Game of Thrones’, stuff about the VMAs, a wedding that the gods didn’t approve of, and the new UBER executive!


8-9am –Stuff about the VMAs, this day in history, the new iPhone 8 coming soon, study examines link between flame retardants and pregnancy outcomes in women undergoing fertility treatments, and seeing the lettuce move!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


