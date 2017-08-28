WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Breitbart News Uses Taylor Swift Lyrics for Their Tweets

Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

While Taylor Swift’s new comeback single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” has fans and critics alike debating its merits, a most unexpected source has come out to put the song’s lyrics front and center.

Extreme right-wing website, Breitbart News, tweeted out the lyrics to Swift’s new single as captions for stories this past Saturday (Aug. 26).

The Swift-penned captions were oddly fitting for the corresponding stories, making for an oddly meta experience. See some of the tweets below.

Swift has yet to comment on the bizarre tweet storm.

