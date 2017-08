Tobe Hooper, best known for directing The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Poltergeist has died of natural causes in the LA area at the age of 74.

His 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is widely seen as one of the most influential horror films of all time. The film used a raw and realist style that help to spawn the next generation of slasher films.

He went on to make a seminal haunting film Poltergeist in 1982 and direct more than thirty projects for film and television over his career.