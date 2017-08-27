WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Magic Mushrooms Could Be Legal By 2018 In California

(Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

A ballot measure was filed at the California State Attorney General’s Office on Friday that could decriminalize Psilocybin, more commonly known as “magic mushrooms” or “shrooms.”

The bill would require 365,880 signatures before it can be put to a vote in California in 2018, but it would allow those who are 21 and up to use, possess, sell, transport, and cultivate the drug.

Shrooms are often used as a recreational drug with effects that can include euphoria and an altered thinking process. They have also been used medicinally for those neurological disorders such as cluster headaches.

