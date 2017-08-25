Volkswagen Debuts Electric Minibus In Bay Area

Since unveiling the concept car early this year at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, there has been a lot of chatter around the new Volkswagen I.D. Buzz autonomous minibus.

The minibus with a reported 300-mile all-electric range was spotted tooling around the Bay Area this week and we’ve got the Instagram post to prove it.

2018 VW A post shared by Roger Flanagan (@thisisroger) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

A morning photo shoot in The Haight A post shared by Cristián Sepúlveda Ollier (@cmsepul) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

#vwbus#2017#conceptcar#microbus#volkswagenconcept#vintagecar#13window#westcoast#california#sf #sanfrancisco#goldengatebridge#vwidbuzz#vw A post shared by Ahmad (@iahmado) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

The microbus for the next generation: the I.D. BUZZ. #emobility #conceptcar #vwidbuzz #volkswagen #vw A post shared by Volkswagen (@volkswagen) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

