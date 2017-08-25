Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.25.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Jay Thomas, ‘Cheers’ actor, dead at 69, the VMAs, the Goop is getting slammed, Amazon supposedly working on lowering Whole Foods prices, and GHOSTING!

7-8am –Information about the huge fight, Shania Twain reveals Brad Pitt’s influence on ‘That Don’t Impress me Much’, and police escort son of fallen officer to first day of school!

8-9am –Tiger cub discovered in man’s vehicle in illegal smuggling attempt, and how some people tried to protect their eyes from the eclipse!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

