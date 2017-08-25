WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.25.2017

Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie
the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.25.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Jay Thomas, ‘Cheers’ actor, dead at 69, the VMAs, the Goop is getting slammed, Amazon supposedly working on lowering Whole Foods prices, and GHOSTING!


Click here to download.

7-8am –Information about the huge fight, Shania Twain reveals Brad Pitt’s influence on ‘That Don’t Impress me Much’, and police escort son of fallen officer to first day of school!


Click here to download.

8-9am –Tiger cub discovered in man’s vehicle in illegal smuggling attempt, and how some people tried to protect their eyes from the eclipse!


Click here to download.

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


Click here to download.

RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.itStitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live