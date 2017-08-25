Netflix Releases Teaser For ‘Black Mirror’ Season 4

The first look into Black Mirror‘s much-anticipated fourth season has been released by Netflix.

The anthology series explores our collective unease with the modern world through stand-alone dramatic episodes.

Watch the teaser trailer and details on each episode below.

Black Mirror Season 4 Episodes (in no particular order)

“Arkangel”

Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline)

Director: Jodie Foster

Written by: Charlie Brooker “USS Callister”

Cast: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent)

Director: Toby Haynes (Dr Who, Sherlock)

Written By: Charlie Brooker & William Bridges “Crocodile”

Cast: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father)

Director: John Hillcoat (Triple Nine, Lawless)

Written By: Charlie Brooker “Hang the DJ”

Cast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room), George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings)

Director: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones)

Written By: Charlie Brooker “Metalhead”

Cast: Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind), Clint Dyer (Hope Springs)

Director: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)

Written By: Charlie Brooker



“Black Museum”

Cast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders)

Director: Colm McCarthy

Written By: Charlie Brooker

