‘Game Of Thrones’ The Hound and Tormund Sing!

A behind-the-scenes sing-a-long featuring the actors was posted on Instagram.
The clip features actor Rory McCann, who plays The Hound on Game of Thrones, singing and playing acoustic guitar while Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund Giantsbane, chimes in with backing vocals.
The post came with the commentary, “When you’ve had to much trailer time… #behindthescenes #got7”
You really should follow Kristofer Hivju on Instagram because his posts are pretty amazing.
