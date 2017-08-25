San Jose Lands Bay Area’s First Earl Of Sandwich Location

A popular sandwich spot is coming to the Bay Area with its first location very soon.
Earl of Sandwich currently has locations all over the United States (and one at Disneyland Paris) including a firm footprint in many airports and it will also soon call downtown San Jose home as well.
The chain reports to not just serve sandwiches but THE SANDWICH by claiming direct lineage to the sandwich inventor, John Montagu the 4th Earl of Sandwich.
Who could be better to continue the tradition of the sandwich than the descendants of its inventor? In 2004, Lord John Montagu, the 11th Earl of Sandwich® and his son, the Honorable Orlando Montagu, direct descendants of the inventor of the sandwich, partnered with Robert Earl, founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood®, to launch the Earl of Sandwich® restaurants.
The sandwich shop will go up on Santa Clara St. in the One South Market residential tower but no exact launch date has been released.
Until then, head over to www.earlofsandwichusa.com and salivate to yourself.
