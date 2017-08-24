Solange Announces Fall Performance Series

By Robyn Collins

Solange has announced a short run of performances for October.

Related: JAY-Z on His Relationship with Kanye West, Solange

This collection of dates will form a series called “Orion’s Rise” and will fuse music with performance art, according to a press release.

Opening acts include Earl Sweatshirt, Flying Lotus, Sun Ra Arkestra, and Chassol.

Solange will headline Washington, DC’s John F. Kennedy Center on October 1 (with Sun Ra Arkestra), play Radio City Music Hall the following night (with Earl, Sun Ra Arkestra, and Chassol), and take the stage in Berkeley, CA’s Greek Theatre on October 20 (with Earl, FlyLo, and Chassol).

She has called the string of dates, “the line up of my actual dreams!”