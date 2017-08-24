Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.24.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Previously on ‘Big Brother’, more celebrity leaks, Robert Downey Jr warns fans about online ‘scam artists’, the huge Powerball lottery, ESPN boss John Skipper speaks out on behalf of Robert Lee, and a study shows vegetarians are almost twice as likely to be suffering from depression as those who love meat!

7-8am –Tom Petty has laryngitis, postpones one Berkeley date, Lady Gaga sobs in mysterious new preview for her five foot two documentary, a producer shoots down the rumor that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry will perform together, and restaurants are now casting people to stand in line to help the business get a buzz!

8-9am –AMC starts blocking MoviePass users from purchasing certain tickets, ESPN radio host Ryen Russillo arrested in Wyoming after entering condo, Amazon Books opens first Bay Area bookstore in Santana Row, and cheer-leading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave while Denver police are investigating amid series of videos!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and ‘Patti Cake$’!

