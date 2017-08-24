San Francisco Matcha Fest Is Happening In September

If you are a fan of the mood-enhancing antioxidant known as Matcha then you need to hit up SF Matcha Fest.

For the uninitiated, Matcha is powdered green tea leaves that are shade grown and specially processed. The process makes them especially flavorful and high in both caffeine and antioxidants.

The SF Matcha Fest is happening Sunday, September 10 from 11 AM – 5 PM at SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Blvd N) with tickets running you a very reasonable $5 (kids under 10 are free).

There will be matcha donuts, ice cream, cookies, and much more.

Vendors include:

Frozen Kuhsterd

Sugar and Spun

Zulys Goodies

Third Culture Bakery

Cookiebar Creamery

Hookt Doughnuts

Churn Urban Creamery

Boba Guys

House Matcha

McFaddy Candy Co.

Tea People

ScoopZilla

SPRO Coffelab

Matchaeologist (tastings @ Matcha SF tent)

GreeTEAing Cards

STEEP

DOUGHP Cookie Dough

Choux SF

Iced cold brew matcha 🍵 made with organic matcha and locally sourced honey #nitromatcha #housematcha #matchaontap #matchasf #organic #matcha #nitrotea A post shared by house matcha (@house_matcha) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Cheers to the weekend! ☀️💚😋 A post shared by Cookiebar Creamery (@cookiebarcreamery) on Jul 22, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

For more, head to the Facebook event page.