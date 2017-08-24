San Francisco Matcha Fest Is Happening In September

If you are a fan of the mood-enhancing antioxidant known as Matcha then you need to hit up SF Matcha Fest.
For the uninitiated, Matcha is powdered green tea leaves that are shade grown and specially processed. The process makes them especially flavorful and high in both caffeine and antioxidants.
The SF Matcha Fest is happening Sunday, September 10 from 11 AM – 5 PM at SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Blvd N) with tickets running you a very reasonable $5 (kids under 10 are free).
If you're a #matchaholic, your dream just came true. My page @matcha.sf will be partnering with @sparksocialsf to host the Bay Area's first Matcha Festival #SFmatchafest 🙌🏽 P.s. I made this graphic with my faux concrete wall . EVENT DETAILS 📆 Sunday, 9/10 ⏰ 11am-5pm 📍 @sparksocialsf | 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North, SF 💰 $5 Adult Festival Admission | Kids 10 & under FREE 🔗 in bio to purchase your tickets ☀️ All ages, rain or shine 🐶 Dogs are welcome at SPARK, but are not permitted on the soccer field . 🍵 Here's a tea-se of the vendors @matchaeologist | free tastings @matcha.sf tent @frozenkuhsterd @sugarandspun @zulysgoodies @thirdculturebakery @cookiebarcreamery @hooktdoughnuts @churnsf @bobaguys @house_matcha @mcfaddycandy @teapeopleus @greeteaingcards + more to come!
There will be matcha donuts, ice cream, cookies, and much more.
Vendors include:
Frozen Kuhsterd
Sugar and Spun
Zulys Goodies
Third Culture Bakery
Cookiebar Creamery
Hookt Doughnuts
Churn Urban Creamery
Boba Guys
House Matcha
McFaddy Candy Co.
Tea People
ScoopZilla
SPRO Coffelab
Matchaeologist (tastings @ Matcha SF tent)
GreeTEAing Cards
STEEP
DOUGHP Cookie Dough
Choux SF
For more, head to the Facebook event page.