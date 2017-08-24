WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Porta Potty is Secret Entrance to Festival Rave

Perhaps you’ve been hesitant to use a porta potty at a music festival, but you could be missing out.

The Sziget Festival in Hungary (which ran from August 9 to August 16) featured a mobile toilet which was really the secret entrance to a dance party, according to UPI.

“This is why I love Sziget,” wrote one fan who captured video of the unique entry. “Just open a random toilet and there is a secret party going on.”

Rave World also shared video from the festival, writing: “When you go to the toilet, but you discover a secret RAVE !!!”

