M&M’s Make ‘Cookies And Screeem’ Flavor For Halloween

It may be a little early to start thinking about Halloween but that makes no matter to M&M’s. They recently released a brand new flavor for the season – ‘Cookies & Screeem.’

Currently available only at Target, the flavor is white speckled dark chocolate candy shell surrounding a white chocolate filling.

These will probably go well with their other fall treat Pumpkin Pie flavored M&M’s.

