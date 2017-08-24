There Is A Clowns-Only Screening Of ‘IT’

If you are like most people, clowns creep you out just a little.

Getting even mildly freaked out by clowns is one of the reasons Stephen King’s IT and the evil clown Pennywise are such an effective scare.

Now couple the scary movie with a darkened theatre chock full of clowns. Oh, and add alcohol to the mix. That is what the Mueller Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas is doing. A clowns-only screening of IT on Saturday, September 9.

According to their website:

For this special Clown screening of IT, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend. Please arrive early and join us in the Barrel O’ Fun beginning at 5:30pm for an IT pre-party where we will have face-painters available for clown “touch-ups”, a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment. Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us.

The whole thing sounds like just too much.

