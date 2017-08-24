Amazon Bookstore Now Open In San Jose

Santana Row just got a brick-and-mortar Amazon Bookstore.

Amazon Bookstore is the first bookstore on Santana Row since Borders shuttered in 2011. The store 4,100 sq. ft. of retail space with approximately will have 15 employees.

The store sells Amazon items like the Kindle, Echo, and Fire plus it will feature the highest-rated books on Amazon (4.8 stars, or higher). You got it, real books.

More stores are planned for Walnut Creek, San Francisco, and Cupertino.

Calling all 📚lovers – Amazon Books is now open on Santana Row! #lifeontherow #amazonbooks #amazon #sanjose A post shared by Snapchat 👻: lifeontherow (@santanarow) on Aug 24, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

