You Can Now Sip Rosé Wine From A Pouch

Electric Rosé Wine Co. has introduced a Capri Sun-like Rosé wine pouches.

The pouches are sold in six packs that equal about a bottle and half of wine. You can get your childhood nostalgia in while enjoying a decidedly adult beverage with 12.5% alcohol.

In addition to all that, part of the proceeds goes to WATER2WINES.org – “a charity dedicated to providing clean water in sustainable and repeatable ways to as many people as possible.”

The downside is that right now Electric Rosé is not available on the West Coast. You can go to their website and request … no … demand that they come to the Bay Area!

Rosé all day Sunday @phebesnyc ✨ #PouchLife #ElectricRosé #RoséAllDay #RoséSeason A post shared by Electric Rosé Wine Co. (@electricwineco) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

