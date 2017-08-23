Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.23.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The Big Bang Theory cast is making a lot more than the Game of Thrones cast, is it wrong? Some of the stuff that today’s college freshman have either never known or has always known!

7-8am –Cash Me Outside girl has a new song out, treasury secretary’s wife apologizes after sparking internet furor with online post, lottery rigging scam gets Iowa computer programmer up to 25 years in prison, India’s supreme court strikes down ‘Instant Divorce’ for Muslims, a new term in dating “stashing”, and how a man returns to prison before he was released!

8-9am –The highest paid actors, “The Dragon and the Wolf”, local businesses negatively impacted by the construction throughout the Bay Area, and how many people are happy with their “dream job”!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!