Meghan Trainor Denounces Anti-Marriage Equality Ad Using Her Picture

Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling 

Pop star and Grammy winner Meghan Trainor is denouncing an Australian campaign opposing marriage equality that is using her image without approval.

“I SUPPORT MARRIAGE EQUALITY!” Trainor posted on Twitter. “Someone in Australia is illegally using my picture for a campaign against marriage equality. So wrong. Not okay.”

“I’ve said it before, Everyone should be able to love who they want,” Trainor added in a follow-up tweet. “I support equality, period.” See the tweets below.

Trainor did not post any images of the offending campaign, but it’s surely only a matter of time before the people behind it will be forced to take them down.

