Martin Scorsese Involved In Origin Film For ‘The Joker’

Filed Under: Batman, DC Comics, Martin Scorsese, The Joker, Warner Bros. Pictures
Legendary director Martin Scorsese and writers Todd Phillips (Hangover films, Old School) and Scott Silver (The Fighter, 8 Mile) are teaming with Warner Bros. Pictures and DC to create a stand alone film about The Joker.

According to Deadline, Philips will co-write and direct the film with Scorsese acting as executive producer.

The film comes as part of a larger strategy from Warner Bros. Pictures to expand the DC cinematic universe similar to what Marvel and Paramount Pictures have accomplished.

The story for the film is unclear but it is clear that the film will not be starring Jared Leto who portrayed the character in Suicide Squad and the upcoming Suicide Squad 2 and Gotham City Sirens films.

Whoever gets the role will have some big shoes to fill as the classic Batman villain has also been portrayed by Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight), Jack Nicholson (Batman), and Cesar Romero (Batman TV series).

 

