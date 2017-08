Secret Show Podcast for August 22nd, 2017

Hooman’s amazing wedding, reaction: the uncomfortable situation with the flirty fiance, and bad advice: finding out your teenage daughter’s dating someone, giving up your future for love, and the tinder alert!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 8.22.2017

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!