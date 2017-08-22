Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.22.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Another huge nude celebrity picture leak, Katy Perry talks about squashing the beef, and seventy million jobs for the formerly incarcerated!
7-8am –Bonnie Tyler sings ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ and hits number one on iTunes, Donald Trump learns the true risks of staring at the sun during an eclipse, screwing up eyeballs on eclipse day, and a few fast facts!
8-9am –The celebrity leak, ‘My Name is Prince’ exhibit headed to London, Andrew Dice Clay just wants ‘new, young’ friends, Navy ships’ accidents, what trait parents want their kids to have, how a male enhancement story leads to an arrest, Facebook saves a life, and how a lady wins the lottery!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
