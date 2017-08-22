Kid Rock: ‘(Expletive) Colin Kaepernick’

The outspoken Michigan rocker had a few choice words for the controversial former San Francisco 49er QB.

His comments came during the bridge for Rock’s song “Born Free” while performing at the Iowa State Fair.

“Football’s about ready to start,” he said according to the The Des Moines Register. “You know what? (expletive) Colin Kaepernick.”

Rock has been flirting with politics as of late and has stated his plan to run for U.S. Senate. He’s already has an official campaign website and is selling “Kid Rock For US Senate” t-shirts and more.

