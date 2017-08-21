Win Tickets To See Zedd – Listen To Jayn At 6:05 PM

ZEDD ECHO TOUR 2017 has added a second show on Sunday, October 8 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

WIN TICKETS FROM ALICE:

Listen all week (8/21 – 8/25) to Jayn at 6:05 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to the concert courtesy of Another Planet.

Please note. This is an 18+ show. You must be 18+ to win.

DON’T MISS ZEDD OCTOBER 8 AT BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM. Tickets on sale now http://apeconcerts.com/events/zedd-2/