Watch Foo Fighters “Rick-Roll” Japan With Rick Astley

TOKYO, JAPAN (RADIO ALICE) – Over the weekend, the crowd at the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan were “Rick-rolled” by the Foo Fighters.

Frontman Dave Grohl introduced on stage fellow festival performer, 80’s pop-star Rick Astley. “Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome, our new best friend, Rick Astley,” Grohl said. “This is f***’in crazy, I just met him two-minutes ago.”

VIDEO: Foo Fighters – Never Gonna Give You Up @ Summer Sonic Tokyo 08/20/2017 (With Rick Astley)





WARNING: Some adult language. (Mostly from Rick Astley!)

The Foos and Astley began their set with what sounded like the first bars of Nirvana’s hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit” when Astley began to sing his famous hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Earlier, Asltey revealed he was excited to see perform on the Summer Sonic stage was the Foo Fighters. See video below:





