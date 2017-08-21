Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.21.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Jerry Lewis passed away of the 90s, Dick Gregory passed away, drunk man crashes DUI sign, a drunk lady takes the bate, and finding a house for Vinnie!
7-8am –RIP Jerry Lewis, Jay Z allegedly has a diss track for Kanye, P!nk says it takes her 5 years to learn words to her own song, ten US Navy sailors missing after destroyer collides with merchant ship, and mistress steals wife’s ring!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
