Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.21.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Jerry Lewis passed away of the 90s, Dick Gregory passed away, drunk man crashes DUI sign, a drunk lady takes the bate, and finding a house for Vinnie!


7-8am –RIP Jerry Lewis, Jay Z allegedly has a diss track for Kanye, P!nk says it takes her 5 years to learn words to her own song, ten US Navy sailors missing after destroyer collides with merchant ship, and mistress steals wife’s ring!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


