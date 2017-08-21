Watch: Teaser Trailer For ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for their latest Marvel product, Marvel’s The Punisher.

Though they conspicuously blocked out the release date, saying “Marvel’s The Punisher premieres globally █████ 2017, only on Netflix”, here’s what we know about the series.

It does have a crossover with Daredevil and the other characters that make up the world of Marvel’s The Defenders. It stars Jon Bernthal, best known for his role as Shane on The Walking Dead, as Frank Castle AKA The Punisher.

Here’s the official Marvel’s The Punisher synopsis:

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

