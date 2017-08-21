Katy Perry Teases Celebrity-Filled ‘Swish Swish’ Video

By Jon Wiederhorn

A preview for Katy Perry’s upcoming “Swish Swish” looks more like an ad for a Hollywood feature than a music video. The basketball-themed clip, directed by Dave Meyers, will include appearances by Nicki Minaj and a variety of musicians actors and comedians.

The setting for the video is a game between The Sheep and The Tigers and as Perry sings and plays, the action swirls around her. Guests including Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon, Stranger Things‘ Gaten Materazo, NBA legend Bill Walton and NFL announcer Rich Eisen.

Also appearing in the teaser: Terry Crews, Thor “The Mountain” Bjornsson, Jenna Ushkowitz and the promise of ‘many other surprises.’

Watch the clip for “Swish Swish” below: