Best Moments From ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode ‘Beyond the Wall’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones.

Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, entitled ‘Beyond the Wall,’ was chock-full of crazy and wonderful moments. Here are some of the best and most talked about.

Jon was dragged beneath the frozen lake but surviving with the help of Benjen.

Another near miss for Jon (I know there was a definite non-miss a few seasons ago), when he was dragged to the bottom of the frozen lake by wights. He makes it out only to be surrounded but is saved by his Uncle Benjen.

But couldn’t they both fit on his horse?! Is this really the end of Benjen?

Losing the dragon in the process of saving the group was a heartrending moment …

But can we talk about how the Night King has one heck of an arm.

Arya is getting creepy … and she is fighting with Sansa.

All the while, everyone hates Littlefinger …

Jon Snow and Daenerys have a moment …

He called her Dany … and then “My Queen” while they held hands and gazed … for just a moment. A little puppy love or is Jon still “too short” for Daenerys.

The Night King transformed Viserion into a wight dragon.

Mind blown. A wight dragon. Forget it. This is too much. Does it breathe ice? Never mind … can not deal.

Overall the reaction was shocked … especially when the audience realized that next week is the season finale!

 

