Bay Area Rapper Keak Da Sneak Wounded In Richmond Shooting

RICHMOND(CBS SF/RADIO ALICE) – A Bay Area rapper was in critical condition after an early Monday morning shooting that left him suffering from several gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Richmond police said 39-year-old Charles Williams — who performs as Keak Da Sneak — was found suffering from several gunshot wounds outside a closed gas station at Carlson Boulevard and Imperial Way about 5:30 a.m.
Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said officers went to the shuttered gas station after receiving a 911 call of shots being fired.
Word of the shooting triggered an outpouring of social media posts from his fans.
Williams gained fame in the mid-1990s as a member of the Bay Area rap group 3X Krazy. He also trammed up with Vallejo rapper and Warriors fan E-40 on the 2006 hit single “Tell Me When to Go.”
The shooting remained under investigation. No arrests have been made and no description of the shooter has been released by the Richmond police.
