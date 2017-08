Bay Area Rapper Keak Da Sneak Wounded In Richmond Shooting

RICHMOND(CBS SF/RADIO ALICE) – A Bay Area rapper was in critical condition after an early Monday morning shooting that left him suffering from several gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Richmond police said 39-year-old Charles Williams — who performs as Keak Da Sneak — was found suffering from several gunshot wounds outside a closed gas station at Carlson Boulevard and Imperial Way about 5:30 a.m.

Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said officers went to the shuttered gas station after receiving a 911 call of shots being fired.

Word of the shooting triggered an outpouring of social media posts from his fans.

UPDATE: We're told that @KeakDaSneak just got out of surgery & is in stable condition. Keep sending your prayers & positive energy his way πŸ™ — Thizzler On The Roof (@TheThizzler) August 21, 2017

We hear @KeakDaSneak got shot in Richmond this morning. Our prayers go out to the legend, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery. πŸ™πŸ™ pic.twitter.com/mAZeQQlzc3 — Thizzler On The Roof (@TheThizzler) August 21, 2017

All the rumors is true , shit real , it's confirmed!!! Just pray for πŸ™πŸΎ@KeakDaSneak DAMN !!! — Teezy (@Jayteeezyyy) August 21, 2017

Prayers and strength to the legend @KeakDaSneak ✨ — LAMBOLAMBO (@LAMBOLAMBO) August 21, 2017

Williams gained fame in the mid-1990s as a member of the Bay Area rap group 3X Krazy. He also trammed up with Vallejo rapper and Warriors fan E-40 on the 2006 hit single β€œTell Me When to Go.”

The shooting remained under investigation. No arrests have been made and no description of the shooter has been released by the Richmond police.

Β©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.