VIDEO: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Movie Review

Rudy Ortiz joins Hooman and Sarah & Vinnie for an exclusive movie review of The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

The world’s top protection agent is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hit men. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their journey from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator who is out for blood.

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, and Gary Oldman

Director: Patrick Hughes

