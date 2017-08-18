Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.18.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Show revivals, The Jetsons live-action series in the works at ABC, soul-crushing traffic may plague the total solar eclipse, and mom does coke on campus!
7-8am –Amy Schumer visits the set of Judge Judy, Katy or Taylor, fighting over Kool-aid, Paris Hilton apologizes for comments defending Donald Trump, why a bathroom was shut down, and the funeral fight!
8-9am –Which way is the proper way to put toilet paper and fast facts!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
