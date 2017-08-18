Fergie Reveals ‘Double Dutchess’ Tracklist

By Scott T. Sterling

Pop star Fergie today (August 18) revealed the track listing for her long-awaited new album, Double Dutchess, via a GIF that was shared on Twitter.

Among the songs slated for Double Dutchess include previously released singles “MILF $,” “Life Goes On” and even the 2014 track, “L.A. Love,” featuring YG.

While the album will be available to pre-order starting on August 25, the singer has yet to reveal an actual release date.

Check out the full track listing below.

1. Hungry (feat. Rick Ross)

2. Like It Ain’t Nuttin’

3. You Already Know (feat. Nicki Minaj)

4. Just Like You

5. A Little Work

6. Life Goes On

7. M.I.L.F. $

8. Save It Til Morning

9. Enchanté (Carine) (feat. Axl Jack)

10. Tension

11. L.A. Love (La La) (feat. YG)

12. Love Is Blind

13. Love Is Pain