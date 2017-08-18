WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

New Cruise Ship Features A Huge Go-Kart Track!

(NCL Corporation)

Cruise lines are always looking for things to set them apart from the competition. They feature wide variety of entertainment from pools and food to comedians and sometimes even Paramore or The Walking Dead.

Florida based Norwegian Cruise Line has taken it to the next level on their new ship with an electric go-kart track out across two decks.

According to a press release in addition to the track, the Norwegian Bliss includes open-air laser tag course, a water park, two pools, six infinity hot tubs and even entertainment from Tony-Award winner for “Best Musical” Jersey Boys.

Look for it to set sail in late 2018.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

