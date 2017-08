This weekend on Alice, pick up concert tickets to see Kings of Leon August 24 at Shoreline Amphitheatre courtesy of Live Nation.

HOW TO WIN:

Winning is every hour from noon to 5 PM. When you hear the cue to call, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 wins a pair of tickets.

Kings of Leon tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.com.