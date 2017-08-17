Zayn Malik is Working on ‘More Thought Out’ Second Solo Album

By Robyn Collins

Zayn Malik is already working on his second post-1D album.

In a recent interview, Malik said his new songs are more developed and mature than those on his debut. “I feel like my songwriting definitely developed,” he told V Man magazine, “just because I’ve been doing it so much. I feel like the songs are a bit more organized, where I felt like, before, that Mind of Mine was a brainstorm. That’s why I called it Mind of Mine, because it was ideas that I had that I put out. This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all. It’s an evolution.”

Malik released “Still Got Time,” the first single from the new project, in March. The track features PartyNextDoor.

Although Zayn has pulled no punches in his music or videos when it comes to partying and getting down and dirty, he says if it wasn’t for music he would likely be in a more academic field. “I think I’d be at university and I would have done my English degree,” he said. “I think I’d be looking for some employment to do with English lecturing or literature. I love poetry and writing—obviously, I’m a songwriter—so, it would’ve been something that would still give me the feeling of a creative outlet within my writing.”

Of course, if he ever decides to give up being a pop star a career as an English teacher might still await.