Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.17.2017

the sarah and vinnie show logo

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The 2017 solar eclipse, Cruise Line settlement, injuring yourself while grooming, and reading comprehension!


7-8am –The highest paid female in radio, David Mueller (the ass grabber) talks about how hard it is for him to get a radio DJ job, Pornhub releases stats based on millennials preferences, and a mom allows son to sell LSD!


8-9am –Shawn Mendes has his own scent coming out, Tom Cruise will be out of commision for at least two months, Raider’s are a favorite to win, and the top reasons why men/women would refuse to date someone!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and the Movie Review with Hooman and Rudy!


