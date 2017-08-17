Forbes Island Floating Restaurant Is Closed For Good

The iconic floating restaurant Forbes Island has shuttered for good.

“After nearly 20 years at the Pier 39 Marina, Forbes Island has closed and is ready to set sail for a new adventure,” Sue Muzzin, a Pier 39 spokesperson, told Eater SF.

The “island” that is a converted barge was originally designed a s a home for owner Forbes Kiddoo. He later converted it to a restaurant that bounced around Bay Area location until finding a home at Pier 39 in 1999.

Currently, their website simply says, “Forbes Island is Currently CLOSED.”

