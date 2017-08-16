Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 8.16.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –President Donald Trump’s careening news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday left him deep in a race controversy, moviePass’ $9.95 ‘unlimited’ deal is one movie a day, Vaillancourt Fountain is on today, and Costco made $3.7 million selling ‘Tiffany’ rings and now must pay $19 million to the real Tiffany!

7-8am –Drake drops out of the HOT 100, stealing dogs, a man jumps off a car to save his life, and dating somebody you don’t find attractive!

8-9am –Families of victims killed in Ariana Grande manchester attack will receive $324,000 each, Apple sets $1 billion budget for original TV shows and movies, ‘Growing up Supermodel’, Peter Dinklage asks ‘Game of Thrones’ fans to stop buying Huskies because they resemble direwolves, and deadly foods!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!

