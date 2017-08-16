WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

San Jose Sharks Rated As Best Fan Experience In Bay Area Sports

August 16, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Oakland Athletics, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants, San Jose Earthquakes, San Jose Sharks
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

JD Power & Associates have released their 2017 ratings for their sports fan experience study across 11 U.S. markets.

There were seven main categories that the fan experience was evaluated on:

– seating area and game experience
– security and ushers
– leaving the game
– arriving at the game
– food and beverage
– ticket purchase
– souvenirs and merchandise.

Loyalty, team performance, and team image were also taken into account. With a score of 788 out of 1,000, the San Jose Sharks edged the San Jose Earthquakes by a single point.

Hockey performed well in the study with the Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, and Colorado Avalanche all being named the best fan experiences in their respective markets.

The NFL performed poorly with a football team coming in last in each market. The Oakland Raiders scored the worst as far as Bay Area teams go with a score of 740.

623653146 San Jose Sharks Rated As Best Fan Experience In Bay Area Sports

CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)
(Set Number: SI607 TK1 )

One of the most surprising results is the San Francisco 49ers fan experience (score of 762) scoring higher than the Golden State Warriors fan experience (757). The 49ers went 2-14 last season and fans have been harsh critics of the Levi’s Stadium experience, meanwhile, the Warriors score was dragged down by high ticket prices and poor food and beverage scores.

gettyimages 540814540 San Jose Sharks Rated As Best Fan Experience In Bay Area Sports

(Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

For the full study head to

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live