‘Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage Wants Fans To Stop Buying Huskies

The popularity of Game of Thrones and the Stark dire wolves has spurned an increase in the popularity of Husky breeds of dogs. The unforeseen side effect has been an increase of Huskies in local shelters. This phenomenon, known as the “Dalmatian Effect” after a similar surge after the film 101 Dalmatians, has lead to pleas from local shelters.

Now, even a star of the popular show has lent his voice to the cause.

Actor Peter Dinklage has partnered with PETA to make a strong statement against the craze and subsequent surge at shelters.

“Please, to all of Game of Thrones‘ many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the direwolves’ huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies,” Dinklage said in a statement released by PETA. “Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned—as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs. Please, please, if you’re going to bring a dog into your family, make sure that you’re prepared for such a tremendous responsibility and remember to always, ALWAYS, adopt from a shelter.”

According to PETA, similar spikes in specific breeds were attributed to Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Legally Blonde, and Men in Black in addition to 101 Dalmatians and Game of Thrones.

