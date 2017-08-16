WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Daniel Craig Confirms ‘Star Wars’ And James Bond Roles With Colbert

August 16, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: Daniel Craig, Star Wars, Stephen Colbert, Stormtrooper
VIDEO: Daniel Craig on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

NEW YORK (RADIO ALICE) – While promoting his new film Logan Lucky on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, actor Daniel Craig confirmed a long-standing rumor that he did in fact play the Stormtrooper guarding Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

dcraigscolbert00 Daniel Craig Confirms Star Wars And James Bond Roles With Colbert

Photo of Daniel Craig as a Stormtrooper in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (credit: CBS/YouTube)


Colbert pulled out a photo of scene from the movie where Daisy Ridley’s restrained character is with a Stormtrooper. Colbert then says “I’d like to know how this came about.”

“I slept with J.J. Abrams,” Craig jokes.

Then Craig admitted that at the time, both Star Wars and James Bond was filming at Pinewood Studios in England. Where he and his good friend, Ben Dixon, a liaison on set would usually talk.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Daniel Craig during Tuesday's August 15, 2017 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2017CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Daniel Craig & Stephen Colbert (credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

During one conversation, Craig asked how things were for Dixon, relating to working on Star Wars. “Fantastic, wonderful, J.J.’s amazing! It’s going to be great.” Dixon replied.

Craig immediately asked “Could I be in it?”

Dixon went on to talk to Abrams about Craig’s request and came back with an offer. “We’re shooting a Stormtrooper scene, this weekend.” Dixon explained. “Do you want to do it?” and the rest became fanboy history.

Logan Lucky hits theaters this Friday, August 18th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

